Portion of building that collapsed was 'unauthorised', says Mumbai repair board

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): The portion of the four-storeyed building that collapsed in Dongri area of the city was "unauthorised", Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) said on Tuesday.

In its report, the MBRRB said the building that collapsed today was an unauthorised structure and not the cessed building that is close to 100 years old and was vacated in 2018.

The building, which collapsed earlier today, left ten people dead and at least eight others injured.

BMC has claimed that it had classified the building in the "C1 category" back in 2017. The classification means the building was meant "to be evacuated for demolition at the earliest".

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an investigation to ascertain the cause of the mishap. (ANI)