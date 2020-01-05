Portion of entrance gate of Barddhaman railway station collapses, 2 injured

Barddhaman (West Bengal) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Two persons were injured after a major portion of the main entrance gate of West Bengal's Barddhaman railway station collapsed on Saturday evening.

"A portion of a building at Barddhaman railway station collapsed at around 8:30 pm today. Two persons who were injured in the incident have been shifted to a hospital, while four others were given first-aid," Sunmeet Sharma, General Manager, Eastern Railway said.

"Nobody is trapped under debris now. The rescue operation is over," he added.

Police forces and two fire tenders were present at the spot.

The Divisional Railway Magistrate of Howrah division had also rushed to the site. (ANI)

