Portion of foot-over bridge collapses at Bhopal railway station, six injured

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): At least six people were injured after a portion of a foot-over bridge collapsed at Bhopal railway station on Thursday morning.
The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Feb 13, 2020 10:40 IST
