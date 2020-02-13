The portion of the footover bridge which collapsed at Bhopal railway station on Thursday.
The portion of the footover bridge which collapsed at Bhopal railway station on Thursday.

Portion of foot-over bridge collapses at Bhopal railway station, six injured

ANI | Updated: Feb 13, 2020 10:40 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): At least six people were injured after a portion of a foot-over bridge collapsed at Bhopal railway station on Thursday morning.
The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

iocl
iocl