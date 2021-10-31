Portion of mall construction site in Delhi caves in

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): A few shanties collapsed at the under-construction Omaxe Mall in Chandni Chowk area after the mound of sand beneath it sunk on Sunday, informed fire department officials.

Fire Department and DDMA are inspecting the site to ascertain if somebody is trapped in the mound



As per officials, there is no confirmed information on the number of injured or any possible death.

Before the authorities could have reached the spot, the locals had sent 2-3 injured persons to the hospital by their own means, as per the department.

Prima facie it looks like the soil underneath the building sank, however, a detailed investigation behind the incident is underway, informed officials. (ANI)

