Portugal to help Goa in water supply, sewerage management

Panaji (Goa) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Portugal and Goa on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on augmenting water supply and sewerage management shortly after President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's arrival in the western coastal town.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who is currently on a two-day visit to India, arrived in Goa earlier today.

The Portuguese President also inaugurated a seminar on urban designs organised by state-run Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and a few of his ministerial colleagues were also present on the occasion.

Later, the visiting dignitary will attend a dinner hosted by Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik today evening at the Raj Bhavan.

On Sunday, Sousa is scheduled to visit Santa Monica Church and Museum of Christian Art in Old Goa.

India and Portugal, on Friday, signed an agreement to develop a world-class National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in Gujarat.

An official release said that the MoU will pave the way for cooperation between the two countries for showcasing common Maritime Heritage.

This was Marcelo's first visit to India. The last visit by a President of Portugal to India was in 2007.

The two countries have active and growing cooperation in the field of economy and business, science, culture, and education. They share considerable convergences on international issues.

The visit will provide an opportunity for the two sides to review progress in various sectors of bilateral relations and pursue new avenues of cooperation and exchange views on international issues of common interest, according to an official release. (ANI)

