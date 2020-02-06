Portugal's President to pay 4-day visit to India from Feb 13

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will pay a four-day state visit to India from January 13, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.

Marcelo Rebelo is visiting the country on the invitation of his Indian counterpart President Ram Nath Kovind. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at his weekly press briefing.

This will be Marcelo Rebelo's first visit to India. The last visit by a Portugal President to India was in 2007. (ANI)

