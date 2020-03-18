Positive cases of coronavirus in India rise to 151

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said that the number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151, including 25 foreign nationals.

As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, Delhi has 9, Karnataka has 11, Kerala has 25, Maharashtra has 39 and Uttar Pradesh has 15 positive cases of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in West Bengal. (ANI)

