Positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rises to 186: State Govt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra reached 186 after 3 more positive cases were reported on Saturday evening.

"Total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state rises to 186; after 3 new positive cases (2 male and 1 female) reported from Naidu Hospital, 1 male tested positive at KEM Hospital in Pune and 1 male in Jalgaon," informed Maharashtra Government.

Earlier in the day, the COVID-19 patients tally of the state was 181.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

