'Positive Kashmir' feeding Valley's people under Iftar Drive during Ramzan

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 (ANI): In the holy month of Ramzan, The Positive Kashmir, a Non-governmental organization, again under the banner 'Iftar Drive' started providing meals to people during Iftar in hospitals, major highways, and busy streets in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The Positive Kashmir team is serving Iftar meals every day to more than 500 people from all walks of life at many major places in Srinagar. Under NGO's 'Iftar Drive' project, each day Positive Kashmir distributes over 400 packets outside hospitals in Srinagar.





The Positive Kashmir coordinator said, "In hospitals, there are no such arrangements for community Iftar. We started this initiative three years back in 2020 and hope that in the future more people will join this noble cause with us."

He said that apart from the 'Iftar Drive' project, Positive Kashmir has been running a Food For All initiative since 2020 in which 5000 families across all districts of Kashmir are provided ration and other commodities during the holy month of Ramzan and after that.

The NGO's mentor, Bharat Rawat said, "In this blessed month of Ramzan most of us, have plenty to have in Sehri and Iftar. But there are many in our surroundings who do not have this privilege so Positive Kashmir is aiming to reach out to all of them in all districts of Kashmir Valley."

He said many volunteers are working with us across all districts of Kashmir and they are committed to serving the people of Kashmir. "They are tirelessly working for the welfare and betterment of the weaker sections of society," he added. (ANI)

