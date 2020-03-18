Positive steps being taken to include Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, Bhoti in Eighth Schedule: Meghwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Wednesday that the "positive steps were being taken" over the demand to include Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, and Bhoti languages in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution.

"The issue is in the attention of the government and the 38 proposals that are pending with the government. Positive steps are being taken on proposals concerning Rajasthani, Bhojpuri and Bhoti languages," he said.

The minister was responding to the demand made by BJP member Jagdambika Pal during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha.

Pal said the demands have repeatedly been made to include these languages in the Eighth Schedule.

BJP member Tapir Gao demanded that the Henderson Brooks-Bhagat report pertaining to the 1962 war with China should be laid on the table of the House. (ANI)







