Possibility of illegal immigrants staying in religious places may not be ruled out: MoS Home tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha there have been reports regarding presence of illegal immigrants in the country and that possibility of their staying in religious places may not be ruled out.



"There are reports regarding presence of illegal immigrants who have entered into country without valid travel documents. Some of them are illegally staying after expiry of their stay. Possibility of their staying in religious places may not be ruled out, said the Minister.



The minister gave out this information in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.



To another question in Lok Sabha the Minister said statistics of foreigners arriving into India are not maintained community-wise.



"Statistics of foreigners arriving into India are not maintained community-wise. However 25,782 persons belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan granted Long Term Visa from 1 Jan 2015 to Dec 2019," Rai informed the Upper House on Tuesday. (ANI)

