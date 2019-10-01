Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Tuesday expressed hope of contesting as a BJP candidate saying that the possibility of him getting a ticket cannot be ruled out.
"I have filed my nomination today. My name is not on the list issued by the party, but the possibility of me getting a ticket cannot be ruled out. I don't know if this seat is going to be with Shiv Sena or with BJP, what I know is that I have been a BJP loyalist for the past 42 years," Khadse said while speaking to reporters here.
He added that if being loyal to the BJP was a crime, then he was a criminal.
"If being a loyalist to the party is a crime, then yes I am a criminal. In the past 25 years, from the times of Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde Ji, I have been a part of the decision-making bodies in BJP Maharashtra. I decided tickets for others," he said.
The BJP has released its first list of 125 candidates while its ally Shiv Sena put out a list of 124 seats for the polls. Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)
Possibility of me getting ticket cannot be ruled out: Eknath Khadse
ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:02 IST
