Post against Sharad Pawar: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale released from jail

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, arrested for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on Facebook against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was released from Thane jail on Thursday.

She was granted bail from the Thane court on Wednesday.

Chitale was arrested on May 15 and was sent for 14-day judicial custody after police custody ended on May 18.



She was arrested after a case was registered against her under sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion, caste, etc), 505 (intent of mutiny) of the Indian Penal Code.

As many as 15 cases have been filed in Maharashtra against the actor.

In her post, Ketaki made objectionable statements about Pawar's appearance, illness and voice. The post contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Maharashtra police have seized her laptop, computer hard disk, and other electronic evidence. (ANI)

