Post lockdown, first Korean flight with professionals lands in India to boost economic cooperation

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], June 25, (ANI): In a first after lifting of the lockdown, a Korean-based airline was allowed to operate from Incheon, South Korea to Delhi with 165 passengers on board.

An Asiana Airlines with 165 passengers landed at national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport last week.

"On June 19, 135 Korean businessmen and professionals and 30 Indians were brought to India from Korea by Asiana Airlines in a charter flight. These professionals work with Korean companies in India. They have shown their willingness to reopen their companies in India post lockdown and for this both the governments have agreed and gave the permission for the charter flight," Yoo Chang-Ho, Minister-Counsellor for political affairs, Korean embassy to India told to ANI.

The Korean-based Asiana Airlines got permission from both the Korean and Indian governments for charter flight operation.

As per the Korean embassy, 135 passengers are basically from Korea and they all are businessmen/ professionals and working with Korean companies based in Delhi and NCR.

"Embassy is also planning to arrange more charter flights in the coming days. Many Korean businessmen and Indian businessmen have shown interest in both countries to restart their work," Chang Ho said.

India's aviation watchdog Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is aware of the charter flight movement. "A flight was approved to operate on June 19 on the recommendation of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to uplift the Korean business community from Incheon and Korean nationals/residents from Delhi," DGCA said.

Asiana Airlines has taken Korean citizens and Indians students, businessmen and professionals too from Delhi on a return flight.

India has closed international airspace for schedule foreign airlines since March 25 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. But recently India has said that the government is likely to allow some foreign airlines to operate flights to India under bilateral bubbles. (ANI)

