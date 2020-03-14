Post-mortem examination reports not handed over to families in many cases of Delhi riots: Petitioner tells HC

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): An affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court in connection with a batch of petitions relating to the Delhi violence has claimed the post-mortem examination reports were not handed over to the families in many cases or were handed over very late after repeated requests.

The petitioner through an affidavit requested the Union, the State, and the Delhi Police be directed to display on their website by tomorrow full particulars including the names and addresses of the deceased, the date and time of death, the date and time of the doing of the post mortem, the date and time of the handover of the bodies, the date and time of the finalisation of the post mortem report, the date and time of the handover of the reports to the relatives and whether the acknowledgment of receipt of the reports was taken by the authorities and other relevant details.

The affidavit also claims that bodies were left on the floor of the mortuary for days in an undignified situation and had started to give out a bad odour.

Petitioners, therefore, requested that the authorities above mentioned put up on the website the details mentioned above and, in addition, the date and time of the handover of the bodies to the relatives.

One of the petitioners Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq also stated that certain problems are faced by those residing at the relief camps organised by the Waqf Board. There is a danger of spreading of fire since all the material in the camp is inflammable. The roads around the camp are in very bad shape. There is no fire engine outside or near the camp. In case of a fire, there would be many fatalities and injuries.

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Harishankar had on March 12 adjourned the matter related to Delhi riots for March 20 as the Centre had sought more time to file the affidavit.

The Delhi High Court has also sought response from the Delhi Police, Delhi government and all other concerned parties including political leaders on a fresh plea seeking action against political leaders for allegedly making hate speeches and engaging in criminal activities.

The plea also seeks attachment of their properties for damage to public properties during Delhi violence. (ANI)

