Post Naxal encounter, search underway for 13 missing jawans in Chhattisgarh

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): A team of STF District Reserve Group (DRG) and Cobra Battalion has relaunched a search operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district to locate the 13 jawans who went missing after an encounter with Naxals on Sunday.

"Search operation by STF DRG and Cobra Battalion for 13 jawans re-launched today morning," Chhatisgarh Director General of Police DM Awasthi said.

Earlier on Saturday, at least 15 paramilitary jawans were injured, three of them critically, during an encounter with Maoists near Sukma district in the state. The injured jawans were airlifted to a hospital in Raipur. (ANI)

