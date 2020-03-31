'Post Office on Wheels' services to begin in UP

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The India Post on Tuesday extended its 'Post Office on Wheels' services in UP's Agra and Bareilly in order to ensure seamless delivery of posts and services to the citizens during the coronavirus lockdown.

This comes a day after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad gave instructions to the Postal Department to promote and establish "Post Office on Wheel" in all the circles.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi announced a 21-day national lockdown to control the spread of the virus. Some other measures included the temporary suspension of all international and domestic flights. Only essential services are allowed to operate during the lockdown.

There are over 1,251 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, with the number of active cases being upwards of the 1100 mark as of Monday evening. (ANI)

