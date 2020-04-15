Post Offices making special efforts to serve far-flung areas of J-K, Ladakh

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Postal Department has taken steps to ensure doorstep delivery of pension to elderly pensioners to achieve social distancing and prevent crowding at post offices as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

An official release said that the neighbourhood post office is providing services and trying to supplement the efforts of local administrations to reach out to the people to fulfil their financial, health care, and welfare needs.

It said that post offices across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are being opened to facilitate financial transactions -- easy withdrawals and deposits of funds so that people can have sufficient cash flow to fulfil their day-to-day requirements.

The release said that Aadhaar enabled Payment System (AePS) has also been enabled at the post offices so that the people having an account with any bank can withdraw up to Rs 10,000 per month from any post office.

The only condition is that the bank account must be linked with the Aadhaar of the beneficiary.

The release said the special arrangement has been done to ensure smooth transmission of priority mail such as speed post, registered post to the far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Window delivery of priority mail has also been ensured at the post offices.

The release said that post office is aware of its social obligation and in close coordination with state and local administration efforts are being made to give dry ration and safety gears such as masks, sanitisers and soap to the public.

"Departmental mail motor vehicles have been placed at the disposal of the district or municipal authorities to provide logistics support in the distribution of food, medicines and other items," it said.

The release said that sanitisation of post office premises has also been undertaken in coordination with municipal authorities. (ANI)

