Post poll debacle, Congress G-23 leaders likely to meet tomorrow

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Congress G23 leaders may hold a meeting tomorrow in Delhi to discuss their future course of action, said sources.

Apart from G23 leaders other Congress leaders may also join the meeting, added sources.



The G-23 is a group of leaders who had written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 to press for internal reforms and collective leadership. The G-23 includes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal among others.

The meeting is likely to be held tomorrow at 7 pm. The venue has not been decided yet, added sources. It will be a hybrid mode meeting with many leaders joining it virtually.

After the crushing defeat in the Assembly elections, the group of 23 (G-23) leaders met at senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's Delhi residence on Friday to discuss the latest round of poll debacle for the party.

The leaders held their meeting at Azad's residence even before the official announcement of the CWC meeting soon after the election results were declared.

Following the poll debacle in five states, discussions and blame-game have started in Congress . (ANI)

