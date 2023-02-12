"Post-retirement appointment of judges shouldn't be criticised unless...": Former HC judge Abhay Thipsay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): There should not be any criticism for the appointments of judges on certain posts after retirement unless they have passed judgements in favour of the ruling party, Justice Abhay Thipsay, a retired judge from the Bombay High Court, said on Sunday.

Justice Thipsay said that the appointments of judges after their retirement should be checked individually if it has been done as a "reward" for the work done for the government.

Justice Abhay Thipsay's reaction came after the appointment of retired Supreme Court judge, Justice Abdul Nazeer as the third Governor of Andhra Pradesh drew criticism from the Opposition.



"It should not be a general criticism every time on each appointment. Appointment of Judges on certain posts after their retirement should not be criticised. Judges given posts immediately after retirement need to be examined individually to check whether the appointment is a reward for what he has done while being a judge. If the Judge has done something to favour the ruling party and is appointed later on a post only then this calls for a criticism," Justice Thipsay said.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu notified the appointment of the Retired Supreme Court judge, Justice S Abdul Nazeer as the third Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi hit out at the government over the move and said that the appointment of retired Supreme Court judge, Justice S Abdul Nazeer as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has reduced the faith of people in the judiciary.

The Congress leader called the appointment of Justice Nazeer as the Governor "unfortunate" and said that the judiciary should be independent.

Justice Nazeer (retd.) who retired as a judge of the Supreme Court on January 4, 2023, was a part of many landmark judgments including the Triple Talaq case, the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute case, the demonetisation case and a judgement which held that the 'right to privacy' is a fundamental right. (ANI)

