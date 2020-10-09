Postal ballots to be made available for elderly in bypoll in Indore district

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly by-polls, voting facility through the postal ballot will be made available in the Indore district to the elderly over 80 years of age, differently-abled persons, and people suspected of having COVID-19.

According to an official release, a detailed action plan has been prepared by the Indore district officials to ensure that maximum eligible voters can cast vote through the postal ballot.

"The filling of the consent form for voting for the eligible voters through the postal ballot will be from October 9 till October 13," the release stated.

An event was organized on Thursday at the Ravindra Natya Griha under the chairmanship of Collector and District Election Officer Manish Singh in connection with the training programme.



Singh said all officers should follow guidelines given by the Election Commission and within the prescribed time-limit.

He directed that no eligible voter should be deprived of this facility.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

Indore's Sanwer seat will also go for polling.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

