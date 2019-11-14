Posters expressing dissent over partial fee rollback put up across JNU

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The latest posters put up across the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus alleged that only a partial rollback in the fee was done by the varsity.

On Wednesday, the JNU administration announced a partial rollback in hostel fee and other charges following incessant protests by JNUSU leaders and students.

The posters exuding dissent over various issues read, "stop Vice Chancellor's cruelty and VC you're not welcome anymore, get lost, stop devastating fee hike, bring back due process, JNUTA rejects new hostel, Don't deny promotions, bring back GSCASH now, JNUTA supports education for all." Some of the other messages painted outside the VC's office said, 'when injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty' and 'run comrade run, the old world is running behind you'. JNU students have been protesting against the JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jgadesh Kumar, fee hike and the draft hostel manual approved by the Inter-Hall administration, which also includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings.

The university had hiked the rate of a student single room rent from Rs 10 to Rs 300 per month, for student double room from Rs 20 to Rs 600 per month and increased one-time refundable mess security deposit from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.

The matter blew out of proportion last week after a clash broke out between the students and police during the students' protest. (ANI)