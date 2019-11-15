Poster put up near Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) administration block (Photo/ANI)
Posters put across JNU urge students to reject draft hostel manual, fee hike

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A plethora of posters have come up across Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) administration block urging varsity students to reject the draft hostel manual and fee hike as the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) said that their protest will continue until all their demands are met.
A poster pasted on a grill proclaimed, "No to fee hike, do not steal the rights of poor people" while a slogan written on hoarding of annual convocation, stated, "India is seeking food, education and house".
Students also defaced walls with slogans 'Reject Hostel Manual' at Jawaharlal Nehru University's Administration block.

JNU students have been protesting against the JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, fee hike and the draft hostel manual which also includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings.
Slogans proclaiming, ''Reject IHA Manual", "JNU is not your estate" among others were seen on the walls of the administration block.
The matter blew out of proportion last week after a clash broke out between the students and police during the students' protest.
The university had hiked the rate of a student single room rent from Rs 10 to Rs 300 per month, for student double room from Rs 20 to Rs 600 per month and increased one-time refundable mess security deposit from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.
The fee was, however, partially rolled back. Now, the room rent for single-seater rooms will be kept to Rs 600 per month, while it will be Rs 300 for those students who come from the below poverty line (BPL) category.
Similarly, the room rent for double seater rooms has been kept at Rs 300 per month for all while it is Rs 150 for eligible BPL category students.
The BPL category students will also have to pay half of the service (mess and sanitation services etc) and utility (water and electricity) charges while the other students will have to pay it in full.
The refundable mess security has been left untouched at the existing Rs 5,500 mark instead of the proposed Rs 12,000, while the other charges too have been left untouched. (ANI)

