Posters welcoming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra installed at Lucknow Cong office ahead of her visit

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Ahead of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Lucknow, the area around the party's office in the city has been decked with posters and banners welcoming her.

The Uttar Pradesh in charge is scheduled to arrive in the city today for a three-day visit with an eye on the party's preparations for 'Mission UP' ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.



Meanwhile, the general secretary had on Monday discussed the party's strategy regarding the upcoming Assembly elections and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of the violence in the recently concluded blockhead elections.

"Incidents of violence took place in Uttar Pradesh (UP) during the Panchayat elections. BJP workers used stones and bullets," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during UP Congress Advisory Council and Strategic Group meeting.

Sources had told ANI that this meeting was to formulate a strategy for the upcoming polls. (ANI)

