Posting objectionable social media posts may invoke NSA, if required : UP DGP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): In the backdrop of Ayodhya verdict slated to be pronounced by Supreme Court at 10:30 am today, the Uttar Pradesh Police is keeping a strong watch on social media as posting objectionable things and spreading rumours online may invoke NSA, if required, said UP DGP on Saturday.

"Internet services have been scrapped in one district for 24 hours. Seventy-six cases have been registered, 42 people have been arrested and we have recommended blocking of 670 social media accounts," said UP DGP OP Singh.

The DGP said that even NSA could be slammed on those who spread rumours and post objectionable things on social media, if required. "We can even slam NSA, if required," he added.

Stating that anti-social elements and communal elements are being closely watched, Singh said that they have been closely monitoring social media from last night and have made a repeated appeal to all to not spread rumours and do objectionable posts.

He also said that aerial survey is being conducted in Ayodhya and Lucknow with one helicopter on standby at both the places.

"One ADG rank official deployed in Ayodhya and Paramilitary Forces are there. Aerial surveillance is being done in Ayodhya and Lucknow with one helicopter in standby at both the places," said the top cop.

"We have made elaborate security arrangements in Uttar Pradesh since last one and a half month and peace committee, meetings have taken place. We have taken confidence-building measures and talked to religious leaders and about 10,000 such meetings have taken place," he added.

"As per the operational strategy of the UP Police, magistrates and police officials will do joint patrolling in all the districts to monitor the situation.

He said that the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) has been set up in Lucknow to monitor the situation. (ANI)

