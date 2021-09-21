'Postmortem to be held tomorrow, culprit will not be spared': CM Adityanath on Mahant Narendra Giri death

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday paid their last respects to the chief of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri, who was found dead at the Baghambari Math in Prayagraj.

"Postmortem would be conducted tomorrow. The culprit will not be spared," CM Adityanath said after paying floral tributes to the mahant.

The chief minister said that a team of senior police officials including ADG Zone, IG Range and DIG Prayagraj was formed to investigate the case.

"Several pieces of evidence have been collected regarding the incident (death of President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri). A team of senior police officials incl ADG Zone, IG Range, DIG Prayagraj is investing the case," CM Adityanath said.

Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya also said that the state government will facilitate the investigation and is even ready for a probe by the CBI.

"The matter will be investigated and culprits will be given strictest punishment. Government is ready to facilitate every kind of investigation," said Maurya.

"We are also ready for the CBI investigation if that's needed. The government will not turn away from the demands of Akhada Parishad, whatever they may be" he added.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Mahant Giri's disciple Anand Giri under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide), Additional Director General (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar on the basis of a complaint filed by another disciple Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj.

"The FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by another disciple Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj," said Kumar.

The police has taken into custody Anand, who termed the allegation as conspiracy. "It is a big conspiracy by people who used to extort money from Guruji and wrote my name in the letter. It needs to be investigated as Guruji has not written a letter in his life and could not do suicide. His handwriting needs to be probed," he stated.

The ABAP President was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math located residence on September 20. A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned. (ANI)