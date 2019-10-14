Postpaid mobile services restored in J-K

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:22 IST

Lack of one central counter-terror agency, biggest hurdle to...

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday said that one of the biggest hurdles in fighting terrorism is the lack of one central counter-terrorism agency and also that various agencies the Army, Intelligence Bureau, RAW and the NIA were "not working in-tan