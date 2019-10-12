Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir
Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir

Postpaid mobile services to be restored in Kashmir Valley from Monday

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:32 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Postpaid mobile services in Jammu and Kashmir will be functional from Monday.
"Having reviewed the situation, a decision has now been taken to restore mobile phone services in the remaining areas of Jammu and Kashmir. All postpaid mobile services, irrespective of the telecom operator will stand restored and be functional from 12 noon, Monday, 14 October 2019. This will cover all 10 districts of Kashmir province," Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir said on Saturday.
Mobile network and landlines connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.
Although the landline network was restored in phases, restrictions remained on the usage of mobile devices in various parts of the Kashmir Valley.
The decision to restore mobile phone services comes days after Jammu and Kashmir Governor announced the withdrawal of security advisory for tourists from October 10.
The administration had also said that tourists desirous of visiting the region will be provided with the necessary assistance and logistic support.
As normalcy started returning, postpaid mobile phone services were resumed in five districts- Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch- of the Jammu region on August 29.
On September 12, Kansal had said that a considerable number of mobiles were functional in Kupwarra and Handwara.
The government had time and again reiterated that restrictions on mobile services were imposed in the valley to prevent misuse of these services for flaring tensions.
Governor Satya Pal Malik had said that the curb has been imposed as these facilities were abused as "a weapon" against the country and mostly exploited by terrorists to mobilise the people.
"There is much hullabaloo over the absence of telephone facilities. I want to say that people should wait for 10 more days. For us every life is important. Please try to understand the reasons behind these restrictions. Who uses phones and the internet? It is of little use for us but is mostly exploited by terrorists and Pakistanis," Malik had said.
The Central government had on August 5 abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:43 IST

Xi had 'heart-to-heart, candid discussions like friends' with Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "heart-to-heart" and "candid discussions like friends" on bilateral ties during the second informal summit here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:27 IST

'Chennai Connect' start of new era in India-China relations: Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): While the Wuhan Summit instilled new momentum and trust in India-China relations, the latest 'Chennai Connect' is the start of a new era in bilateral ties, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping to the delegation-level

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:11 IST

Telangana: Man gets life term for murdering mother and...

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A 30-year-old man was given life imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 for brutally killing his mother and four-year-old daughter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:45 IST

Govt committed to reduce RTI use, putting max info in public...

New Delhi (India), Oct 12 (ANI): The Centre is committed to reducing to a "minimum," the number of applications filed under the Right to Information as it is working towards putting maximum information in the public domain so that people do not feel the need to seek information through RTIs, Union

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:34 IST

Prime Minister condoles death of Archbishop of Shillong

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Rev. Dominic Jala, the Archbishop of Shillong.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:30 IST

Mehbooba says authorities lying about Kashmir situation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the authorities of lying about the ground-reality of Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:29 IST

V Muraleedharan to lead Indian delegation for canonisation...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): V Muraleedharan, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs will undertake a two-day visit to the Vatican City, Rome beginning Saturday to attend the Canonisation ceremony of Sister Mariam Thresia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:27 IST

RTI Act a milestone in India's democratic journey: Shah

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the RTI Act was a big milestone in country's journey of democracy and has helped bridge the gap between the people and administration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:26 IST

UP: Police nabs three criminals following encounter in Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The city police nabbed three criminals following an encounter here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:54 IST

Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra, south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:36 IST

Kochi : Demolition expert Sharath B Sarwate visits Maradu flats

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Government-appointed demolition expert, Sharath B Sarwate, along with 11-member technical committee team visited the Holy Faith residential building in Maradu area on Friday in connection with its demolition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:35 IST

PM Modi receives Chinese Pres for Day 2 of Mamallapuram Summit

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received Chinese President Xi Jinping at Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa here for the second day of the informal summit.

Read More
iocl