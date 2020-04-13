Potters in Odisha seek help from government

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], April 13 (ANI): Potters in Bhadrak, Odisha are facing losses due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Potters say their businesses have been affected.

"On Maha Bishuba Sankranti (Odia New Year) every year we sell clay items. But this year due to coronavirus we don't have customers and our businesses are suffering," S Maduli, a potter said.

Maduli further appealed to the government to help potters in their business.

Odisha Government on Thursday extended the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, becoming the first state to do so.

According to the state health department, 54 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state so far while 12 have recovered from the disease. (ANI)

