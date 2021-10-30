Potters in Punjab's Amritsar struggle to sell earthen lamps, other Diwali products

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 30 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, potters in Amristar in Punjab say they are suffering from financial losses as footfall has not been good for the second consecutive year as business have been affected due to COVID-19.

Potters, who typically have good business during the festive season say they have been adversely affected with some of them stating that they are facing difficulties in sourcing materials due to rising costs.

Speaking to ANI, Rinku Kumar, a shopkeeper said the business is not good this year too. However, customers are showing some willingness to buy Diwali items but the stock was limited as potters were finding it difficult to source the "expensive" materials they needed to create their works.



Varinder Bhalla, a customer said markets were not drawing in the crowds this year also. "People have been affected by three major things First: COVID-19, second: Diwali products are expensive, Third: the price hike in Diesel and Petrol," he said.

"I am here to buy Diwali products. Markets look very empty. People are not willing to spend money on petrol and diesel and have not been coming out of their homes," Bhalla said.

Sarbhjeetb Singh, a shopkeeper who sells Chinese lights said "There was a time when the market was filled with Chinese products now customers are not investing their money in any kind of material."

"The situation is so bad, there is no footfall for these Chinese lights even. People don't have money due to the Covid pandemic. Costumers who used to spend Rs 500-1000 on lights earlier , now are not even spending that much," he added. (ANI)

