Potters, sellers of decorative items in Jaipur hoping to get business amid Diwali season

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 7 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, potters, and sellers of decorative items in Jaipur are hopeful that the festival of lights will benefit their business which has gone down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, due to the decline in demand for Chinese products in the market, potters are making make more of 'diyas' and other Indian products.

"People are boycotting Chinese products. We are making 'diyas' and selling them. Our Diwali will be good if people purchase our diyas," said Siyaram, a seller here in Jaipur.



Apart from sellers from Jaipur, business owners in Hyderabad are also going for Indian-made decorative items such as lights over Chinese products.

Lakshman Prajapati, an electrical goods shop owner on Friday said that people are only inclined towards India-made lights and are not going for the Chinese products due to the ongoing issues between the two countries.

"We either have stopped selling lights from China or are bringing them from Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of India," he had said, adding this year, however, they haven't even got 10 per cent of sales compared to the previous years due to the impact of the coronavirus. (ANI)

