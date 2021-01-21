Poultry samples in Punjab test positive for bird flu

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that until January 20, outbreaks of avian influenza have been confirmed in six states (Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab) for poultry birds and in ten states (Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab) for crow/migratory/wild birds.

Further, avian influenza has been confirmed in poultry samples from Dera Bassi, SAS Nagar, Punjab. Avian influenza has been confirmed in crow in the states of Punjab (SAS Nagar and Pinjore, Panchkula).



Control and containment operations are going on in the affected epicentres of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana.

The central team formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country has visited Satara, Latur, Parbhani and Beed districts of Maharashtra to monitor the epicentres of AI outbreak and conducting epidemiological studies.

All the States are reporting to the Department on daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by the states/UTs based on the Revised Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza 2021. (ANI)

