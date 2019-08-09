Mudheni village of Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI)
Mudheni village of Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI)

Poverty compels locals in this UP village to mortgage their children

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:04 IST

Shivpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Extreme poverty has compelled poor families living in Mudheni village of Shivpuri district to mortgage their children to shepherds in order to have a steady source of income.
Speaking to ANI, a local named Kailash said, "We have lent our children to shepherds in Rajasthan for six months. They give us money in return."
Another villager reverberated that he had lent his son to a shepherd for four months in exchange for money.
Local authorities, however, refuted the claims made by the locals.
"We took the statement from the villagers and they denied having made any such comments. If something comes up during further inquiry, we will look into it," an official said.
Authorities also said they will extend the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) scheme to them so that they have a stable income. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:36 IST

Aircel-Maxis case: Court extends protection from arrest to P...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A Special court on Friday extended till August 23 the interim protection from arrest to former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:29 IST

Using influence for transfer, change in posting may backfire on...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Bihar Police would take it seriously if any cop uses their political influence to get desired postings and transfers, the department said in an order.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:24 IST

Ajit Doval visits Srinagar, spends over 2 hours interacting with...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday visited downtown Srinagar and spent over two hours in the area interacting with troops and local people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:23 IST

Vellore LS poll: DMK's DM Kathir Anand leads after 11th round of counting

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): DMK candidate DM Kathir Anand is leading after the 11th round of counting for the by-poll at Vellore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:23 IST

JD(S) MLAs pledge to donate one month salary for flood-hit K'taka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): All legislators of Janata Dal (Secular) will donate one month salary for relief works in flood-affected north Karnataka, former state chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy announced on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:20 IST

22 dead in rain-battered Kerala, CM urges citizens to assist in...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 9 (ANI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday conducted a review meeting of the disaster management activities in the wake of incessant rains in the state, and informed that 22 people have died so far while over 22,000 people have been evacuated to r

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:59 IST

BJP appoints election in-charge in poll-bound states

New Delhi (India), Aug 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday appointed Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prakash Javadekar as the party's election in-charges for Haryana and Delhi respectively.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:57 IST

CWC meeting to decide new Cong chief to be held tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): All eyes are now on the key meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) which is scheduled to take place on Saturday to fill the post of party president, which has remained vacant since Rahul Gandhi announced his resignation in May.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:51 IST

Chhattisgarh floods: 15 villagers rescued in Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Fifteen villagers, who were stranded at Gudra nullah in Bijapur district owing to torrential rainfall, were rescued by security forces.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:45 IST

SP student wing stops train in Kanpur, demands justice for Unnao...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha workers, as part of their state-wide protests against the Yogi Adityanath government, stopped a train at Lucknow crossing in Kanpur on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:41 IST

Unnao rape case: Court orders framing of charges against Kuldeep...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday ordered the framing of charges against expelled BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, main accused in the Unnao rape case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:33 IST

Court of Inquiry 'orders to investigate' Su-30 crash in Assam's Tezpur

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Friday said that the Su-30MKI aircraft crashed in Assam's Tezpur on Thursday night after suffering a technical failure and a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident.

Read More
iocl