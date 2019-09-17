'Poverty, illiteracy, unemployment are reasons for human trafficking'

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Poverty, illiteracy and unemployment are some of the main reasons for human trafficking, said Secretary of Women and Child Development, Chokha Ram Garg at a function here on Tuesday.

The function was held on 'Source-Destination Consultation, to combat Human Trafficking for Commercial Sexual Exploitation in Goa.

"Skill development schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana will remove the root cause of the problem. If girls are educated, traffickers will find it hard to lure them for economic reasons," the statement quoted the secretary Chokha Ram Garg, as saying.

The secretary further said that coordination is necessary among stakeholders to combat the menace of human trafficking.

Director-General of Police, Pranab Nanda said, "Human trafficking remains a major serious crime and gross violation of human rights and combating it requires special skills and efforts. The Goa Government has taken various steps to check human trafficking. The Goa Police has dedicated anti-human trafficking units, a transit home, a scheme for rehabilitation of victim and many more."

"Nanda stressed on the role of coordination between agencies in various states and countries. He further said neither Government nor civil society can fight this menace alone, but it requires everyone to work together," said a release.

Executive Director, End Child Prostitution and Trafficking (ECPAT), Luxembourg, Thomas, highlighted the role of ECPAT in fighting sexual exploitation.

"The exchange of best practices and capacity building is enabled when there is proper coordination between the source and destination place where human trafficking occurs," the release quoted Thomas as saying.

The report 'Trafficking of Women and Children for Commercial Sexual Exploitation (CSE) in Goa- A Statistical Analysis (2014 to 2019), was released on the occasion. (ANI)

