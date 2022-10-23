Power connection of Bhagat Singh's ancestral house never disconnected, bill paid in advance: District Admin

Chandigarh [India], October 23 (ANI): District Administration Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Saturday refuted media reports regarding the power connection of the ancestral house of Shaheed Bhagat Singh situated at Khatkar Kalan disconnected and clarified that there is no bill pending.

"In fact, Powercom has an advance bill payment worth Rs 6760 with them," said Deputy Commissioner of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa.

He also made an appeal to a section of the media not to use the name of the ancestral house as the emotions of lakhs of people are attached with this historic place.

Earlier, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh had also clarified to the media that the power connection of the ancestral house or Museum of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan was never disconnected.

Meanwhile, the ancestral house of Shaheed Bhagat Singh has a separate power connection in the name of the Department of Cultural Affairs.



Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur), now in Pakistan's Punjab province, in 1907.

The revolutionary freedom fighter was a charismatic Indian socialist revolutionary whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British in India and execution at the age of 23 made him a folk hero of the Indian Independence movement.

Singh, who was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931, left a strong impact during his lifetime.

March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were hanged by the British Government in 1931.

The trio was found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. Bhagat Singh was 23, Rajguru was 22 and Sukhdev was 23 when they were hanged to death at Lahore Central Jail. (ANI)

