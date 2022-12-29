Power cuts happening due to inadequate coal supply: Rajasthan Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Minister of Power in Rajasthan, Bhanwar Singh Bhati on Wednesday said that the state is not able to obtain coal as per the requirement.



Addressing a session with the Congress party, The Congress leader said, "Rajasthan is not able to get coal as per its requirement, because of which the issue of power cuts is happening in the state."

He further said that the quality of coal from Odisha is not up to the mark.

"The coal that we get from Odisha, is not just too remote but is also not good in quality. Also, we are not able to do coal mining because of public outrage in Chhattisgarh. So, we are tempted to use the coal from Odisha," he added. (ANI)

