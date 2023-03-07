Power demand reaches 2400 MW per day in Uttarakhand: UPCL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 7 (ANI): The demand for electricity in the state is reportedly higher than what is available, informed Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) today.

According to a UPCL report, the demand for electricity is 2400 MW per day while only 500 MW is available from the state's own resources.



"The remaining 1900 MW power is being mobilized from Energy Exchange. In view of the power crisis, UPCL is also suffering from a power cut," further read the reports.

Informing about the electricity demand, State Energy Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said, "This time the demand for electricity is likely to increase as compared to previous years, due to which additional arrangements are being made for electricity."

He said that along with requesting the Center to continue supporting additional power, additional power will be arranged through short-term tenders from the market. (ANI)

