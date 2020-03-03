Power Draft ready but more work needed before tabling it, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced said that the draft White Paper on Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed by the previous government was ready but more work was needed on it before tabling it in the House.

Waving the draft document, Captain Amarinder said his government was committed to ensuring more affordable power to domestic consumers while continuing with the subsidies for farmers and industry. The existing PPAs needed to be thrashed out in detail for this purpose, he added.

The Chief Minister in January announced that his government's intention to bring out a White Paper to expose the alleged fraud committed by the Akalis in signing the PPAs with private players during their regime.

The PPAs, he had said, would reveal all documents signed by the previous SAD-BJP regime on PPAs, as well as the power plants set up by them, causing undue burden on the state. (ANI)