Power failure disrupts metro services on yellow line

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Train services on the Yellow line of Delhi Metro between Udyog Bhawan and Model Town were disrupted due to the power failure on Saturday.

"Yellow Line Update Delay in services between Udyog Bhawan and Model Town. Normal service on all other lines," a tweet by the official handle of Delhi Metro read.

"There was a power failure on the above-mentioned section. Our engineers are working on the issue. We shall update as soon as the issue is fixed. We regret the inconvenience," another tweet read.

Delhi Metro requested passengers to use other routes for the journey.

"Please use alternative metro lines to continue with your journey. For example, you can take the Violet Line from Central Secretariat to reach your destination," the tweet read. (ANI)

