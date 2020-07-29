Power Finance Corp signs MoA with IIT-Kanpur on Smart Grid Technology

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI) The Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday signed an MoA with the Indian Institute of Technology - Kanpur (IIT-K) for Training, Research, and Entrepreneurship Development in Smart Grid Technology, the Ministry of Power said on Wednesday.

"Under the MoA, PFC will provide financial assistance of Rs 2,38,97,000 to IIT-K under its Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative," it said.

According to R Murahari, Executive Director (CSR&SD), PFC, "the objective of the pact is to provide support to IIT-K in developing infrastructure for research and development on smart grid technology."

As part of the project, IIT-K will provide training to 90 participants on smart grid technology and also provide fellowship to nine selected candidates for the development of ideas on Smart Grid Technology. (ANI)

