New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI) The Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday signed an MoA with the Indian Institute of Technology - Kanpur (IIT-K) for Training, Research, and Entrepreneurship Development in Smart Grid Technology, the Ministry of Power said on Wednesday.
"Under the MoA, PFC will provide financial assistance of Rs 2,38,97,000 to IIT-K under its Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative," it said.
According to R Murahari, Executive Director (CSR&SD), PFC, "the objective of the pact is to provide support to IIT-K in developing infrastructure for research and development on smart grid technology."
As part of the project, IIT-K will provide training to 90 participants on smart grid technology and also provide fellowship to nine selected candidates for the development of ideas on Smart Grid Technology. (ANI)
Power Finance Corp signs MoA with IIT-Kanpur on Smart Grid Technology
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 21:58 IST
