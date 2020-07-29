Power Minister dedicates 3 wind projects with 800 MW capacity to nation

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh on Wednesday dedicated Sembcorp's state-of-the-art SECI 1, 2 and 3 wind projects to the nation.

Bhanu Pratap Yadav, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), along with several other dignitaries joined Wong Kim Yin, Group President and CEO, Sembcorp Industries from Singapore and Vipul Tuli, Managing Director, Sembcorp Energy India Limited virtually, to commemorate this milestone, according to a release.

Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, on Wednesday announced the completion of its latest 800MW wind power projects, bringing its India renewable energy capacity to 1730MW.

With the full commissioning of its 300MW SECI 3 wind project, Sembcorp becomes the first independent power producer to fully commission its projects awarded in the first three wind auctions held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

"Together, these assets provide enough clean energy to power more than 600,000 homes and avoid over 2 million tonnes/annum of carbon dioxide emissions. This capacity is also the largest operational wind capacity with any developer to-date from SECI auctions," read the release.

Singh congratulated SEIL and the Singapore government for their work and commitment in the field of the renewable energy sector.

He said that we are determined to achieve energy transition for which we will ensure transparency, fairness and level playing field to our partners in the sector.

Wong Kim Yin said that India is a key market for Sembcorp's Energy business.

He said that the successful completion of our SECI wind power projects is testament to the solid track record and expertise we have on the ground to deliver large-scale renewables assets.

"We thank the Indian government for their trust in and partnership with us to continue to provide sustainable energy solutions to support urbanisation, electrification and decarbonisation in India," he said.

According to the release, since entering the Indian market in 2011, SEIL has established itself as a reliable independent power producer in the country. With a presence across nine states, SEIL owns and operates 35 assets, adding up to a total power capacity of 4,370MW including 1,730MW of renewable energy.

Vipul Tuli, Managing Director, Sembcorp Energy India Limited said that this is a collective achievement of India's power sector.

"A significant moment for the industry and the country, it reflects India's commitment to renewable energy. The successful completion of the SECI 1, 2 and 3 projects was made possible with the support and guidance of MNRE and Ministry of Power, as well as close partnerships with many central, state and local authorities," he said.

"We are honoured to dedicate these state-of-the-art assets to the country and the communities we serve, as we continue to support India's energy transition. Delivery of this 800MW capacity is a testament to the collaboration between industry and government," he added. (ANI)

