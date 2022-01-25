Power Minister R K Singh flags off four ambulances with advance life support facility to IGIMS Patna under NTPC's CSR

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Tuesday flagged off four high-tech ambulances, under National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) corporate social responsibility (CSR) grant to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) Patna.

The keys were handed over to Dr Manish Mandal, the medical superintendent of IGIMS in a function organised in the IGIMS administrative office complex where Union Minister of Power, Singh joined virtually from Delhi whereas Energy Minister of Bihar Bijendra Prasad Yadav and State Health Minister Mangal Pandey were physically present.

Speaking on the occasion, RK Singh said that handing over the four ALS ambulances to IGIMS, Patna by NTPC reflects the best in the CSR and we are continuously and proactively supporting the state of Bihar. "In the last four years, NTPC has spent more than 321 crores in the state of Bihar under CSR," he said.



Singh said 10 ambulances have already been provided to IGIMS Patna and on the request of the Bihar government, he assured two more ambulances will be provided which would be a total of 16 ambulances for IGIMS Patna.

Congratulating the efforts of NTPC and the State Health Department in strengthening the health sector in the state, he said this is the work for progress and wellbeing of the people of the state and such efforts will continue in the future also.

The state-of-the-art ambulances, provided at a cost of 80 lakhs, are fitted with Advance Life Support (ALS) facilities. NTPC has sanctioned four ambulances with ALS facility to IGIMS, Patna. Medical equipment in the Ambulance includes an auto-loading stretcher, wheelchair cum stair chair, transport ventilator, syringe infusion pump, multi-parameter monitor, vacuum splint, portable oxygen cylinder with the regulator, emergency kits, rescue tools etc.

In the past, NTPC has also provided financial support for building a dedicated Burn Unit at AIIMS, Patna with a total cost of 21.06 Crores apart from providing ambulances to various states and has supported medical infrastructure projects. (ANI)

