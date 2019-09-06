Power minister reaffirms round the clock power supply to everyone

Nabinagar (Bihar) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Union Power Minister R K Singh on Friday said that India has achieved "One Nation, One Grid" and will now be able to transmit power from one corner of the country to another.

Speaking at the press conference in Bihar's Nabingar, where he had gone to oversee a new 660 Megawatt plant, Singh reaffirmed the commitment made by Centre to ensure 24/7 quality power supply to everyone.

The minister said that the government is currently supplying power to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and will soon add few more neighbouring countries to its list.

He informed that the country has achieved the installed capacity of 3,49,000 MW.

He also declared the commercial operation of 660 MW unit of Nabinagar Power Generating Company (NPGC), which will be available for sharing between Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Sikkim.

The second and third units are under construction and will be commissioned in coming six and twelve months, respectively. (ANI)

