Power Minister RK Singh approves proposal to declare ocean energy as Renewable Energy

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy (IC) and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, RK Singh on Thursday approved a proposal to declare ocean energy as Renewable Energy.

A press release from Public Information Bureau (PIB) here today said that "in a decision that would give a further boost to the ocean energy in India, Singh approved a proposal to declare ocean energy as Renewable Energy today."

"Accordingly, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has clarified to all the stakeholders that energy produced using various forms of ocean energy such as tidal, wave, ocean thermal energy conversion etc. shall be considered as Renewable Energy and shall be eligible for meeting the non-solar Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPO)," the release said. (ANI)