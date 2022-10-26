Power of today's India is a big hope for the world: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, while noting that the world is experiencing terror and violence, said that the ancient philosophy coupled with the power of today's India is turning out to be a big hope for the world.

The Prime Minister said that the path shown by Acharya Shri Vijay Vallabh Surishwar and the teachings of Jain gurus is the solution to these global crises.

PM Modi's remarks came while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Shri Vijay Vallabh Surishwar Ji via video message today.

"Today the world is experiencing the crisis of war, terror and violence, and looking for inspiration and encouragement to break out of this vicious circle. In such a situation, it is the ancient traditions and philosophy coupled with the power of today's India that is turning out to be a big hope for the world," he said.

"Acharya Ji lived a life of non-violence, solitude and renunciation, and made constant efforts to spread faith in people towards these ideas is inspirational to all of us," PM Modi added.

Recalling the beginning of celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Acharya Shri Vijay Vallabh Surishwar Ji, the Prime Minister informed about the privilege he had of unveiling the statue of Acharya Ji Maharaj.

He underlined that a commemorative postage stamp and coin dedicated to Acharya Shri Vijay Vallabh Surishwar Ji has been released today with the objective of connecting the masses to spiritual consciousness, the life philosophy of Acharya Shri Vijay Vallabh Surishwar Maharaj Sahib.



The Prime Minister further added that the two-year-long celebrations are now coming to an end and the campaign launched to increase faith, spirituality, patriotism, and national power is commendable.

"It is a coincidence that today the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Acharya Ji are being completed, and after a few days we are going to celebrate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, National Unity Day," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the 'Statue of Peace' is one of the largest statues of saints and the 'Statue of Unity' is the tallest statue in the world.

"These are not just tall statues, but they are also the greatest symbol of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," he said.

Highlighting how religious tradition and indigenous products can be promoted simultaneously, the Prime Minister quoted Acharya Ji and said "The prosperity of a country is dependent on its economic prosperity, and by adopting indigenous products, one can keep the art, culture and civilization of India alive."

The Prime Minister highlighted that the rich tradition of social welfare, human service, education and public consciousness that the Acharyas have developed in the past should continue to expand. "In the Azadi Ka Amritkaal, we are moving towards the making of a developed India."

"For this, the country has taken five pledges and the role of saints is leading the way in accomplishing the 'Paanch Pran'," he said.

The Prime Minister underlined that the guidance of saints is always important in empowering civic duties. He stressed the role of Acharyas in campaigning for 'Vocal For Local' and remarked that it will be a great service to the nation from their end. (ANI)

