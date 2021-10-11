Power plants supplying electricity to NCT left with only 2-3 days of coal stock: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that most of the power plants supplying electricity to the national capital are left with only two to three days of coal stock.

Addressing a press conference, Jain said that National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) capped the production capacity of its plants to 55 per cent.

"There is a coal shortage in most of the power plants. The stock of coal in any power plant should not be less than 15 days. The stock is left for only two to three days. The NTPC has capped the production capacity of its plants to 50-55 per cent. There is a huge problem of coal right now," he stated.

He further said that earlier Delhi used to get 4,000 megawatts of electricity but now it is not getting even half of that.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also warned that the national capital could face a power crisis.

"I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the officials of Delhi's Power Ministry, BSES and Tata power reached the residence of Union Power Minister RK Singh for a meeting over coal shortage at power plants on Sunday.

However, Singh refuted claims of power crisis looming large in the country and said that there is no need for panic as there is no power crisis, adding that there is enough coal reserve for power production in the country. He added that Delhi is being supplied the required amount of electricity and it will continue. (ANI)