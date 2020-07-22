Power sector in Puducherry won't be privatised, says CM Narayanasamy

Puducherry [India], July 22 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said that the legislative assembly passed a resolution that power sector in the Union Territory will not be privatised.

He said that all legislators present at the assembly supported the decision.

"The legislative assembly today passed a resolution through Minister for Power R Kamalakannan that the power sector in Puducherry should not be privatised. All the legislators have expressed their support to this decision," Narayanasamy told reporters here.

The Chief Minister also tweeted about the assembly's decision.

"In the assembly session held, a resolution passed unanimously today (July 22) against the decision of the central government to privatise the electricity power sector," tweeted Narayanasamy. (ANI)

