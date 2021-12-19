Power sector reforms are inevitable, says Jammu Divisional Commissioner as electricity dept employees go on strike

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 19 (ANI): Power sector reforms are inevitable, as the Centre has directed the administration to ensure the same, said Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer on Sunday, even as the Power Development Dept (PDD) employees went on an indefinite strike.

Addressing a press conference today, Langer said, "There have been rounds of talks at various levels with the Power Development Department employees on the indefinite strike. Power sector reforms are inevitable, as the Centre has directed us to ensure the same."

"Funds and grants coming into the power sector will be linked with certain verifiable objective criteria and achievable parameters. The goal is to ensure a 24 by 7 quality power supply. The government is working sincerely to protect the public interest," Langer said.



Certain policy-related and service-related issues cannot be decided on the spot and require some time-frame and a joint working group, he added.

Prior to this conference, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Raghav Langer wrote to the Indian Army seeking assistance for the restoration of electricity supply following a strike by the electricity department personnel.



"It is to bring to your kind notice that due to strike by Electricity Department personnel in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, essential services have been severely affected in the Jammu Region. We would like to hereby requisition the Indian Army to assist in the restoration of said essential services by provisioning manpower to man critical electricity stations and water supply sources," read the official communique by Langer today.

The army's response on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

