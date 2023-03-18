Power supply, distribution under control: Uttar Pradesh minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Energy minister AK Sharma has reassured that the power supply and its distribution are under control in the state amid reports of power outages and power cuts following protests by some of the State Electricity Department employees.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the minister,"I want to assure the people of UP that the power supply and its distribution are under control. We are trying to instantly resolve the problem whenever we get to know the problems of power outage in any area".

A section of the Power Department employees in Uttar Pradesh have stopped work and are on strike over their demands agreed by the government in December last year, which they claimed have not been fulfilled.

Some employees in the Uttar Pradesh power department have been sitting on a strike from March 16.

Addressing mediapersons here, the Energy minister said that public should support those employees who are standing with the Government in this matter.



"I request the people of the State and representatives of the public to not create any hindrances in duties of those employees who are standing with the Government and want to serve the public while doing their duty. Also, identify and try to stop those employees who are creating problems in power distribution in the state," Sharma said.

The minister also held a meeting with the electricity department officials regarding the ongoing protest.

"Discussed with officials in Shakti Bhavan regarding the power strike. Boosted the enthusiasm of the personnel by going to the control room set up".

He further stated on Twitter that action should be taken against those who are involved in disrupting electricity supply and production.

He tweeted, "Some electrical workers did the misdeed of disrupting the supply/production. And the public service workers got it repaired by staying awake all night. The strictest police-administrative action should be taken against those who trouble people and damage national property." (ANI)

