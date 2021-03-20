Power supply restored within minutes of outage at Mantralaya building, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Power supply was restored within minutes of the outage at the Maharashtra Secretariat Building, Fourshore Road and Maharshi Karve Road in Mumbai.



"Power supply to Mantralaya, Fourshore Road, and Maharshi Karve Road was cut off at 11:55 am due to a fault in the feeder. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)'s engineers and technicians restored the power supply in 7 minutes," PRO, BEST.

The power outage happened due to high voltage at Nariman Point receiving point. (ANI)

